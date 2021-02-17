Brazil Halts Vaccination Campaign in 2 More Large Cities Due to Dose Shortage, Reports

Brazil's Salvador and Cuiaba cities followed the suit of Rio de Janeiro and paused their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns due to the shortage of available vaccine doses, Brazilian news outlet G1 reported on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Brazil's Salvador and Cuiaba cities followed the suit of Rio de Janeiro and paused their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns due to the shortage of available vaccine doses, Brazilian news outlet G1 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the halt applies to the first-dose vaccination phase only, while people who have already received one dose will be guaranteed the second one.

Rio de Janeiro suspended its vaccine rollout on Monday, as announced by Mayor Eduardo Paes, citing the same reason.

Brazil's national mass vaccination campaign started on January 18. Currently in use are the vaccines by China's Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

To date, the Brazilian vaccination campaign covered 2.6 percent of the population � exceeding 5.5 million people � with at least one dose. Around 300,000 people have received both doses.