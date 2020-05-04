UrduPoint.com
Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

Brazil Has More Than 100,000 COVID19 Cases, Death Toll at Over 7,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 100,000 with the death toll standing at over 7,000 according to the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 4,588 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 101,147 according to the ministry's Sunday data. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 7,025 with 275 fatalities having been registered in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, hundreds of Brazilians rallied in the capital's administrative district in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. People were seen carrying banners denouncing ex-justice chief Sergio Moro and praising Bolsonaro, who joined the demonstration. Moro, who resigned in April, testified to Federal police on Saturday that Bolsonaro had interfered in judicial matters.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the coronavirus as "the flu" and has continued to meet the public after a trip to the United States in March, which saw 20 members of his delegation fall ill with COVID-19. He may face impeachment for breaking self-isolation rules if he tests positive.

Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel criticized the Sunday pro-Bolsonaro march, saying on Twitter that the president was giving a bad example by participating in a demonstration at the time when local authorities were calling for self-isolation amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has been calling for limited isolation only, for high-risk groups of people, such as seniors, but regional authorities have followed the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) subjecting all Brazilian residents to coronavirus restrictions.

