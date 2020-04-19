UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Has More Than 36,000 COVID19 Cases, Death Toll At Over 2,340 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Brazil Has More Than 36,000 COVID19 Cases, Death Toll at Over 2,340 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 36,000 with the death toll standing at over 2,340 according to the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 2,917 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,599 according to the ministry's Saturday data.

The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 2,347.

On Friday, the ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 33,682 and the death toll was 2,141.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is around 6.4 percent.

Brazil's state of Sao Paulo currently has the largest number of coronavirus-infected people: 13,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry's Saturday data.

Related Topics

Sao Paulo Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

2 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

2 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

3 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

2 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.