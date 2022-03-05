Brazil Has No Intentions of Censoring Russian Media - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Censorship of the Russian media is out of the question in Brazil as the country denies the possibility of imposing unilateral sanctions, Russian Ambassador in Brazil Alexei Labetsky has told Sputnik.

"I have not heard about any plans about blocking anything, and we assume that the Brazil's official position, which has been voiced repeatedly, is that Brazil denies the very possibility of unilateral and illegal sanctions," Labetsky said.

The ambassador added that he has not experienced any issues with connection to the Russian media. However, he noted, the information war among Brazilian media against Russia can be felt.

"The rampant campaign of the Western media, which is sometimes picked up by the Brazilian media as well, is the problem of information warfare, which is really unfolding in the media space," the ambassador concluded.