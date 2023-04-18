UrduPoint.com

Brazil Has Right To Keep Relations With Whomever It Wants - State Dept. On Lavrov's Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Brazil Has Right to Keep Relations With Whomever It Wants - State Dept. on Lavrov's Visit

Brazil has a sovereign right to keep diplomatic relations with any government it wants, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Brazil has a sovereign right to keep diplomatic relations with any government it wants, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the country.

"With regards to Foreign Minister Lavrov's visit, obviously Brazil is a sovereign country and is free to conduct its diplomatic relations with whomever it considers appropriate," Nichols told reporters.

He expressed the hope that Brazil will use this opportunity to stress the importance of respect for international law and the immediate cessation of hostilities against a neighboring state.

"I think it is important that Brazil continues to use its voice to uphold democratic values," Nichols said.

Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour of several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and also include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

