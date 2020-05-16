UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Health Minister Resigns Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:17 AM

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis: statement

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday, over what a ministry official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiralling coronavirus crisis

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday, over what a ministry official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiralling coronavirus crisis.

Teich served in the far-right president's cabinet for less than a month.

His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, resigned on April 16, also after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of stay-at-home measures to contain the virus and a proponent of using chloroquine to treat it, despite studies questioning the drug's effectiveness.

Related Topics

Nelson April Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

21 minutes ago

Ireland will start easing lockdown from Monday: Pr ..

3 minutes ago

US says Taliban fulfilling promises in Afghan with ..

3 minutes ago

ATP cancels eight more events and WTA scratches fo ..

3 minutes ago

China has five virus vaccines in human trials: off ..

11 minutes ago

Spain begins quarantine on travellers, limits Sche ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.