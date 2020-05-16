Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis: statement

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday, over what a ministry official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiralling coronavirus crisis

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday, over what a ministry official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiralling coronavirus crisis.

Teich served in the far-right president's cabinet for less than a month.

His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, resigned on April 16, also after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of stay-at-home measures to contain the virus and a proponent of using chloroquine to treat it, despite studies questioning the drug's effectiveness.