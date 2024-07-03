Brazil Held By Colombia In Copa America, To Face Uruguay Quarter-final
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Santa Clara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Colombia came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday, ensuring their qualification to the Copa America quarter-finals as group winners.
An equalizer from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.
But Tuesday's draw means Brazil will face a titanic showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday against arch-rivals Uruguay, winners of Group D with a perfect record.
Brazil goalscorer Raphinha insisted the five-time world champions would be unfazed at the prospect of playing Uruguay.
"Our team is evolving with each game, with each training session and we think we're on the right track," Raphinha said.
"Unfortunately it wasn't the result we wanted, and it wasn't the position that we wanted to qualify for the quarter-finals in.
"But whoever wants to be champion shouldn't be worrying about who they play in the next round; we have to be prepared for anyone.
"If we want to win this competition we have to be prepared to play our best."
