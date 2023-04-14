Brazil Immune to Foreign Attempts to Hinder Cooperation With China - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil cannot be prevented from developing cooperation with China, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday during his trip to the Asian country

"Yesterday we visited Huawei. It is a demonstration that we want to tell the world that we have no prejudices in relations with our Chinese counterparts. No one will prohibit Brazil to improve relations with China," Lula said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

In a press statement preceding the bilateral meeting, Lula said that Brazil was committed to intensifying cooperation with China in science and technology, student exchanges, culture, climate change, clean energy and electric vehicles.

Lula's trip comes two months after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. The United States is one of the hardliner countries in relation to Chinese tech companies, Huawei in particular, over their alleged collusion with the Chinese Communist Party.