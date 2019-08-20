Brazil Imposes Entry Ban on High-Level Venezuelan Officials

Brazil has imposed an entry ban on high-level Venezuelan government officials whose actions it believes go against its constitution and democratic ideals, according to a decree issued on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Brazil has imposed an entry ban on high-level Venezuelan government officials whose actions it believes go against its constitution and democratic ideals, according to a decree issued on Tuesday.

"This decree sets the rule banning the entry of high-level Venezuelan officials whose actions contradict the principles and aims of [Brazil's] constitution, and violate democratic [norms], human rights, and dignity," the decree published in the official journal of the Federal government of Brazil read.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

Brazil, as well as the majority of countries in the region, has sharply criticized the Maduro government and recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela despite the position of its BRICS partners, specifically China and Russia, which have continued to maintain that Maduro is the only legitimate president.