UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil, India Sign Multiple Memorandums Of Understanding During Bolsonaro's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:27 PM

Brazil, India Sign Multiple Memorandums of Understanding During Bolsonaro's Visit

Brazil and India have exchanged a number of memorandums of understanding to reinforce mutual cooperation, laying a foundation for the establishment of investment opportunities and the development of such sectors as bioenergy, medicine, information technology (IT), as well as tourism among others, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Brazil and India have exchanged a number of memorandums of understanding to reinforce mutual cooperation, laying a foundation for the establishment of investment opportunities and the development of such sectors as bioenergy, medicine, information technology (IT), as well as tourism among others, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently visiting New Delhi to attend India's Republic Day celebrations, is the third Brazilian leader to come to the South Asian country since the relationship between the two nations took a nosedive in 1961, when Brazil opposed India's move to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.

In a move to improve the bilateral relations, the two countries agreed on 15 memorandums, including the "Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Treaty b/w the Republic of India and the Federative Republic of Brazil," according to the Indian ministry.

Additionally, South American and South Asian countries will work in the bioenergy industry.

"MoU [memorandum of understanding] between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Of the Republic of India and Centro Nacional de PesquisaemEnergia e Materiais (CNPEM) on Cooperation for establishing a nodal institution in India to carry out research on Bioenergy," one of the memorandums, published on the foreign ministry's website, read.

Brazil and India are also looking forward to cooperating in the fields of health and medicine as well as to stimulate the cultural exchange in the next four years.

Relations between the two nations remained unfriendly throughout the decades, even though both countries were members of such associations as BRICS, IBSA, G20 and in international organizations such as the United Nations.

Related Topics

India Technology United Nations Exchange Oil New Delhi Brazil From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

54 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

1 hour ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

1 hour ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

1 hour ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.