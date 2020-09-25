UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey To Be Among First To Receive Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey to Be Among First to Receive Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Countries where third phase human trials for the Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate are underway, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, will have access to it at the same time as China, according to Yin Weidong, CEO of developer SinoVac.

"We started the third phase of clinical trials in Brazil on July 21, Indonesia on August 1 and Turkey on September 16. We have also received approval for clinical trials in Bangladesh ... The first lots will be distributed on a priority basis in China, and in parallel in those countries with clinical trials, which are Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey," Yin told reporters in Beijing.

The executive went on to say that the company is already building a manufacturing plant to boost production capacity of the vaccine, dubbed CoronaVac, to around three million doses a year.

Yin declined Sputnik's request to name the approximate cost of the prospective vaccine, saying that the price tag will depend on a large variety of factors.

SinoVac expects the vaccine will hit markets by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Turkey China Company Beijing Same Price Indonesia Brazil July August September Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

9 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

9 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.