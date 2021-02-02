UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Industrial Output Plunged 4.5% In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:02 PM

Brazil industrial output plunged 4.5% in 2020

Brazil's industrial output plunged by 4.5 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic battered Latin America's largest economy, particularly the auto and clothing industries, the national statistics institute reported Tuesday

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Brazil's industrial output plunged by 4.5 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic battered Latin America's largest economy, particularly the auto and clothing industries, the national statistics institute reported Tuesday.

Brazilian companies took a massive hit when much of the country went into partial lockdown in March and April, which caused industrial output to plummet by 27.1 percent.

Despite eight months of gradual recovery since then, production did not fully rebound.

The auto industry, which ground to a near-total halt in March, ended the year with an output contraction of 28.1 percent, said national statistics institute IBGE.

The clothing and metal industries shrank 23.7 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

The year ended with a better-than-expected monthly gain, however: industrial output increased by 0.9 percent in December, beating analysts' forecast of 0.

3 percent.

Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic. It has the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States: more than 225,000 people killed by Covid-19.

It is currently in the grip of a nasty second wave that has brought new economic uncertainty.

The Brazilian economy is set to register a contraction of 4.5 percent for 2020, and make a modest rebound of 3.6 percent this year, the IMF forecasts.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro faces criticism from health experts for his handling of the pandemic, including his resistance of social distancing measures.

He argues business closures and other restrictions are causing economic damage that is worse than the virus itself.

The hit to industrial output was the worst annual contraction for Brazil since 2016, when the figure came in at -6.4 percent in the second year of a record two-year recession.

Related Topics

IMF Business Brazil United States March April December 2016 2020 From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

48 minutes ago

Serbia Hopes to Launch Joint Production of Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

US to Review Aid, Sanctions Posture Toward Myanmar ..

1 minute ago

Sarwar hails China for Covid-19 vaccines gift

1 minute ago

Zartaj appreciates PM for introducing austerity, d ..

6 minutes ago

Van Dijk return this season would be a 'miracle', ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.