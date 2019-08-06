UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Inmate Found Dead After Foiled Escape Disguised As Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:09 PM

Brazil inmate found dead after foiled escape disguised as daughter

A Brazilian drug trafficker, who had attempted to escape from prison disguised as his teenage daughter, was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, officials said

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A Brazilian drug trafficker, who had attempted to escape from prison disguised as his teenage daughter, was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, officials said.

Clauvino da Silva, nicknamed "Shorty" or "Bajito" in Portuguese, made headlines after he was caught Saturday trying to walk out the front door of a Rio de Janeiro jail.

Da Silva, 42, wore a silicon mask, long dark wig, glasses, white flip flops and the clothes, including pink T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black bra, belonging to his 19-year-old daughter, who was visiting him.

She had planned to stay behind while he made his getaway. Da Silva was serving a 73-year jail sentence.

His daughter and seven other visitors were detained over the foiled breakout.

A video released by the state prisons administration department shows da Silva stripping off his elaborate disguise in front of officials.

Three days after his failed escape, da Silva, a senior member of the Red Command, one of Brazil's main crime groups, was found dead in his cell in a maximum security prison.

Officials said he appeared to have hanged himself with a bed sheet.

An investigation has been launched into his death.

Experts estimate hundreds of prisoners are killed in Brazilian prisons every year, mostly in confrontations between rival gangs battling for control of one of the world's most important cocaine markets and trafficking routes.

Related Topics

Dead World Jail Rio De Janeiro Brazil Market From

Recent Stories

Taipei Mayor Launches New Party Ahead of January E ..

47 seconds ago

India is baffled by US Presidents statement of med ..

48 seconds ago

23 milkmen arrested for profiteering, poor cleanli ..

51 seconds ago

Man kills son for 'making noise' in Sialkot

53 seconds ago

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms Fr ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.