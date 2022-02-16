Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear Reactors' - Bolsonaro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazil is interested in building "small nuclear reactors," President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We are interested in small nuclear reactors," Bolsonaro told a press conference.