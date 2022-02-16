UrduPoint.com

Brazil Interested In Building 'Small Nuclear Reactors' - Bolsonaro

February 16, 2022

Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear Reactors' - Bolsonaro

Brazil is interested in building "small nuclear reactors," President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazil is interested in building "small nuclear reactors," President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We are interested in small nuclear reactors," Bolsonaro told a press conference.

