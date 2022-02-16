Brazil Interested In Exchange Of Military Technologies With Russia - Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazil is interested in the exchange of military technologies with Russia to develop defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca said on Wednesday.
"We are very interested in starting a technology exchange so that we can use Russian experience to strengthen our defense capabilities," the minister said after the 2+2 Russia-Brazil meeting.