Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

'Brazil is back!' Lula says during state visit to China

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised Thursday that "Brazil is back!" during a state visit to China aimed at strengthening trade ties and winning support for his push for peace in Ukraine

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):

The veteran leftist, who arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night, is seeking to reposition Brazil as a key global player after four years of relative isolation under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

"The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past," Lula said at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

"We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence."

