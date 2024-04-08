Brazil Judge Orders Probe Of Musk Over Censorship Charge
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ordered an investigation on Sunday of Elon Musk after the mogul criticized the magistrate and accused him of censorship for blocking social media accounts suspected of spreading disinformation
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ordered an investigation on Sunday of Elon Musk after the mogul criticized the magistrate and accused him of censorship for blocking social media accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.
In an order seen by AFP, Judge Alexandre de Moraes accused the owner of X of "criminal instrumentalization" of the platform.
The judge said "the social network X must refrain from disobeying judicial orders, including by reactivating an account that the Supreme Court ordered blocked." Moraes threatened to punish the world's richest person with a fine equivalent to about $20,000 for each reactivated account.
In recent years Moraes has ordered the suspension of Twitter accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.
"Social networks are not lands without laws," the judge wrote in capital letters in his order.
Beginning Saturday evening, Musk took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter which he purchased in 2022, to launch a series of attacks against Moraes.
"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached," the Tesla and SpaceX boss posted.
As a result of Moraes threatening to impose massive fines and "cut off access" to the platform, "we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there," Musk posted.
"But principles matter more than profit," he said.
A divisive judicial figure -- tyrannical to some and a fervent defender of democracy to others -- Moraes is one of the 11 members on Brazil's high court. He also presides over the country's Superior Electoral Tribunal, or TSE.
Critics, now including Musk, have said Moraes is part of a sweeping crackdown against free speech in Brazil.
Moraes has spearheaded the battle against disinformation in South America's largest nation. In recent years he has ordered the blocking of accounts of influential figures on social networks, most of them supporters of Jair Bolsonaro.
The far-right former president in 2023 was declared ineligible to run for office by the Moraes-led TSE, for disseminating false information about Brazil's electoral system.
Bolsonaro is also being investigated over an attempted coup to prevent his 2022 electoral defeat against the current leftist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a crowd of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the headquarters of the country's three branches of power in Brasilia.
Shortly after Musk's first attacks on Moraes, Brazil's Attorney General Jorge Messias called for "urgent regulation of social networks."
"We cannot live in a society where billionaires who live abroad control social networks and show themselves willing to violate the rule of law, disobeying judicial orders and threatening our authorities," he said on X, without mentioning Musk by name.
Recent Stories
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder
SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late sowing due to water shortage
Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen
Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97
Police claim to arrest street criminal
403 profiteers fined
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 23
Rangers arrests two street criminals
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
More Stories From World
-
Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen3 minutes ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 973 minutes ago
-
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force2 hours ago
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off3 hours ago
-
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table3 hours ago
-
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee influx in Lebanon visit3 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Lahore after concluding visit to KSA4 hours ago
-
Trump says up to states to decide abortion4 hours ago
-
China's first geothermal scientific exploration well to reach 5,200 meters deep4 hours ago
-
French rugby great Andre Boniface dies at 894 hours ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 975 hours ago