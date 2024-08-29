Open Menu

Brazil Judge Threatens To Suspend X Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Brazil judge threatens to suspend X within 24 hours

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Brazil's Supreme Court threatened on Wednesday to suspend social media platform X unless billionaire owner Elon Musk Names a new legal representative for the company within 24 hours.

The decision escalates a months-long feud between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has previously ordered the suspension of dozens of accounts on X for allegedly spreading disinformation.

In April, Moraes ordered an investigation of Musk, accusing him of reactivating some banned accounts.

Musk and other critics accuse Moraes of stifling free speech.

In an order made public Wednesday, Moraes ordered Musk "to appoint the company's new legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours."

"In the event of non-compliance with the order, the decision provides for the suspension of the social network's activities in Brazil," it said.

In response, Musk posted on X that "this 'judge' has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold."

Musk shut X's business operations in Brazil this month, claiming the judge had threatened the company's previous legal representative with arrest to force compliance with "censorship orders".

Brazilian users have meanwhile continued to be able to access the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Moraes, who also presides over Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal, has spearheaded a battle against disinformation in South America's largest nation, clashing with Musk along the way.

Several of the X accounts he ordered suspended belonged to supporters of Brazil's former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 election, which he lost.

Musk previously said that if X had complied with Moraes's orders, "there was no way we could explain our actions without being ashamed."

Musk is also the subject of a separate judicial investigation into an alleged scheme where public money was used to orchestrate disinformation campaigns in favour of Bolsonaro and those close to him.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Business Social Media Twitter Threatened Company Superior Brazil SITE Elon Musk Money April Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

2 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

4 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

6 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

7 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

8 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

9 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

9 hours ago

More Stories From World