Brazil launches business, protection programs for women

BRASILIA, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed decrees on Tuesday launching programs aimed at women entrepreneurship, the protection of pregnant women and mothers, and the promotion of menstrual health, as part of the International Women's Day commemorations.

The first decree instituted a national strategy for women entrepreneurship named Brazil for Women, which will grant loans to, and support the creation and expansion of companies managed by women as a tool for the economic and social development of the country.

The second decree established the initiative of Mothers of Brazil to advocate for the full protection of pregnant women and mothers.

The program, initiated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, will seek to develop public policies to promote the dignity of mothers.

Bolsonaro also signed a third decree called the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program to facilitate access to menstrual hygiene products and promote the inclusion of women in health protection actions and programs.