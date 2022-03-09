UrduPoint.com

Brazil Launches Business, Protection Programs For Women

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Brazil launches business, protection programs for women

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed decrees on Tuesday launching programs aimed at women entrepreneurship, the protection of pregnant women and mothers, and the promotion of menstrual health, as part of the International Women's Day commemorations

BRASILIA, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed decrees on Tuesday launching programs aimed at women entrepreneurship, the protection of pregnant women and mothers, and the promotion of menstrual health, as part of the International Women's Day commemorations.

The first decree instituted a national strategy for women entrepreneurship named Brazil for Women, which will grant loans to, and support the creation and expansion of companies managed by women as a tool for the economic and social development of the country.

The second decree established the initiative of Mothers of Brazil to advocate for the full protection of pregnant women and mothers.

The program, initiated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, will seek to develop public policies to promote the dignity of mothers.

Bolsonaro also signed a third decree called the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program to facilitate access to menstrual hygiene products and promote the inclusion of women in health protection actions and programs.

Related Topics

Brazil Women Family

Recent Stories

EU agrees to toughen sanctions on Russia, Belarus ..

EU agrees to toughen sanctions on Russia, Belarus over Ukraine

37 seconds ago
 Japan's GDP growth of Q4 2021 revised down to 4.6 ..

Japan's GDP growth of Q4 2021 revised down to 4.6 pct

39 seconds ago
 Minor boy drowns in manhole

Minor boy drowns in manhole

40 seconds ago
 SALU observes int'l Women Day

SALU observes int'l Women Day

8 minutes ago
 World Kidney day observed

World Kidney day observed

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan's CPI climbs in February

Taiwan's CPI climbs in February

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>