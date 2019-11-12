Brazil launches program to boost employment among young people

The Brazilian government has launched a new program to create more jobs for people aged 18-29 in the country, aiming to tackle the recent high unemployment rate among young Brazilians

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Brazilian government has launched a new program to create more jobs for people aged 18-29 in the country, aiming to tackle the recent high unemployment rate among young Brazilians.

According to the government, labor costs for employers to hire young people will reduce by 30 to 34 percent with the program. Other measures include flexibility to work on holidays and Sundays, and stimulating companies to hire people with disabilities.

In addition, the government will grant up to 40 billion reals (about 10 billion U.

S. Dollars) in microcredit concessions for poor entrepreneurs, especially those with little access to banking services.

The government expects to generate 1.8 million jobs by the end of the current Federal administration in 2022.

The program was launched here at a ceremony attended by President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes.

The decree creating the program still needs to be confirmed by the Congress in up to 120 days in order to take full effect.