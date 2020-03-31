MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Brazil is Latin America's hardest-hit country, with 4,579 people testing positive for the new coronavirus and 159 dying from it, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of those infected rose by 323 in the past day, while the death toll climbed by 23. The country's mortality rate on Monday stood at 3.5 percent.

The wealthy industrial state of Sao Paulo accounted for 1,517 infection cases, trailed by Rio de Janeiro with 657 cases.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has passed 770,600, with over 37,000 people dying from virus-related complications, according to Johns Hopkins university. Infections outside China, where the virus emerged in late December, have been growing more rapidly than at the start of the outbreak.