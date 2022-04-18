UrduPoint.com

Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).

Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020.

