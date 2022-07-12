Brazil May Begin Importing Russian Diesel in Two Months - Bolsonaro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The import of Russian diesel fuel to Brazil may commence in 60 days, since the agreement has already been reached, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

"It has been agreed, in 60 days (Russian diesel fuel) may already start arriving here, this possibility already exists," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying at a briefing by Brazilian news portal Metropoles.

The fuel cost in Brazil stands at an all-time high, with about a third of the diesel fuel coming to the country from abroad. High gasoline and diesel prices are driving up inflation, impacting directly the government's support level.

At the same time, Brazil refused to support the initiative of the G7 countries to cap prices on the imports of Russian oil and petroleum products, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik, saying that the country is not willing to follow G7 "internal deliberations."

During the G7 meeting in Germany on June 28-30, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced countries issued a communique saying that the oil price cap scheme could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.