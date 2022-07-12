UrduPoint.com

Brazil May Begin Importing Russian Diesel In Two Months - Bolsonaro

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Brazil May Begin Importing Russian Diesel in Two Months - Bolsonaro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The import of Russian diesel fuel to Brazil may commence in 60 days, since the agreement has already been reached, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

"It has been agreed, in 60 days (Russian diesel fuel) may already start arriving here, this possibility already exists," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying at a briefing by Brazilian news portal Metropoles.

The fuel cost in Brazil stands at an all-time high, with about a third of the diesel fuel coming to the country from abroad. High gasoline and diesel prices are driving up inflation, impacting directly the government's support level.

At the same time, Brazil refused to support the initiative of the G7 countries to cap prices on the imports of Russian oil and petroleum products, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik, saying that the country is not willing to follow G7 "internal deliberations."

During the G7 meeting in Germany on June 28-30, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced countries issued a communique saying that the oil price cap scheme could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.

Related Topics

Import Russia Oil Germany Same Price Brazil May June From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.