Brazil May Boost Wheat Production Up to 23Mln Tonnes Per Year - President

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Brazilian farmers are able to produce up to 23 million tonnes of wheat per year, the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, said at the opening of the international agricultural technology trade show Agrishow.

"Soon we will be able to produce 23 million tonnes (of wheat per year), and a significant part of them should be grown in states such as Roraima," Bolsonaro said on Monday.

In 2021, Brazil produced 7.7 million tonnes of wheat, with another 6.

2 million tonnes imported, according to the Brazilian agricultural ministry. A planned expansion of planting acreage by about 247.1 acres is expected to provide an additional stock of 300,000 tonnes annually.

Agrishow is one of the biggest agricultural trade shows in Brazil, which features technological trends and innovations, being held in the country's southern city of Ribeirao Preto from April 25 - 29. The fair opened for the first time after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.