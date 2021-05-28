UrduPoint.com
Brazil May Close Country's Largest Airport To Fight COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:38 PM

Brazil May Close Country's Largest Airport to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The head of the Brazilian city of Guarulhos in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area has proposed closing the country's largest international airport, one of the main transport hubs in Latin America, to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Brazilian news portal UOL said.

According to the portal, Prefect Gustavo Costa has asked to close the hub to foreign arrivals for a certain period "to immediately establish another effective sanitary barrier."

The proposal was officially sent to the Ministry of Health, the national regulator Anvisa, the prefecture of Sao Paulo, and the administration of the Guarulhos airport, which is located within the city.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil has risen to 456,574 people, and the number of detected cases to more than 16 million people. Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll, following the United States with more than 593,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

