Brazil May Unveil Business Model To Finish Angra-3 NPP Construction By Year End - Rosatom

Brazil is planning to present a business model for finishing the construction of its Angra-3 nuclear power plant, in which Russia may take part, by the end of the year or January 2020, President of Rosatom America Latina Ivan Dybov told Sputnik

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Brazil is planning to present a business model for finishing the construction of its Angra-3 nuclear power plant, in which Russia may take part, by the end of the year or January 2020, President of Rosatom America Latina Ivan Dybov told Sputnik.

"Currently, our Brazilian counterparts are working on a business model for how they are going to complete the Angra-3.

They have said they plan to unveil the business model by the end of the year or January and then announce a tender," he said.

In October, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Russia's Rosatom), told Sputnik that the Russian corporation might consider engaging in completion of the third unit of Brazil's Angra NPP under certain circumstances.

The construction of Angra's third unit started back in 1984, but has not been completed yet.

