UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Meat Giants Surge On Trade Deal, But Worries Persist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Brazil meat giants surge on trade deal, but worries persist

Shares in Brazilian meat processing giants BRF and JBS rose sharply Monday after the signing of a historic trade deal that will open the European Union to South American agricultural products

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Shares in Brazilian meat processing giants BRF and JBS rose sharply Monday after the signing of a historic trade deal that will open the European Union to South American agricultural products.

The EU and Mercosur trade bloc countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay sealed a pact Friday, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world's biggest regional commercial agreements.

Shares in BRF, one of the world's largest food companies, soared nearly nine percent on Brazil's Bovespa, while its rival JBS gained 5.5 percent, outstripping gains on the benchmark index.

While investors welcomed the accord, Brazilian farming experts expressed concern over the potential for excessive use of the deal's "precautionary principle" for food safety that enables European authorities to suspend approval for products if they perceive a risk to human, animal or plant health, even in the absence of conclusive scientific evidence.

"Historically Brazil has always been opposed to the inclusion of the precautionary principle, an EU demand, both in the World Trade Organization negotiation rounds and in bilateral talks," said Pedro Camargo Neto, a former president of the Brazilian Rural Society.

"In our view the rules already in place under the WTO multilateral agreement have been and still are sufficient to guarantee the health and safety of the people of the European Union," added the ex-agriculture ministry official.

A spokesman for the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries said a meeting between industry representatives and the government would be held Tuesday in the capital Brasilia to "assess the possible impacts" of the precautionary principle.

"Everything has been negotiated to shield Brazil against the inappropriate use of this instrument," Pedro Miguel Costa e Silva, in charge of regional negotiations in the foreign ministry, was quoted by the economic daily Valor as saying Monday.

Under the trade deal, 91 percent of customs duties on European imports into the Mercosur countries will eventually be scrapped.

In return, the EU will abolish 92 percent of duties currently imposed on South American imports.

In its biggest concession, the EU will open its markets to South America agricultural products via quotas: 99,000 tonnes of beef per year at a preferential rate of 7.5 percent, a supplementary quota on 180,000 tonnes of sugar and another one on 100,000 tonnes of poultry.

European farmers and environmentalists have denounced the agreement as a "dark moment," warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate.

Related Topics

World European Union Camargo Brasilia Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay Market Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

57 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

1 hour ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.