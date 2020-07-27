UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Medics Urge ICC To Probe Bolsonaro Virus 'crimes'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:27 PM

Brazil medics urge ICC to probe Bolsonaro virus 'crimes'

Brazilian health workers urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's government for crimes against humanity over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Brazilian health workers urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's government for crimes against humanity over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A dossier of evidence was handed to the Hague-based court by a group of unions that claim to represent more than one million healthcare staff in Brazil, which has the world's highest virus death count after the United States.

The ICC -- which was set up in 2002 to achieve justice for the world's worst crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide -- has no obligation to consider such complaints.

In a statement, the unions accused Bolsonaro's administration of being "criminally negligent in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic -- risking the lives of healthcare professionals and of members of the Brazilian society." "The unions believe it is the first suit of its kind to be filed against a government for large-scale death and illness due to public health failings," they added.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro has downplayed the pandemic, comparing the virus to a "little flu" and attacking stay-at-home measures imposed by local authorities to contain it.

Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus himself on July 7 but said on Saturday he was now negative -- crediting his controversial use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, whose efficacy against COVID-19 has not been proven.

Brazil has recorded almost 2.42 million cases and more than 87,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro's government "should be held accountable for its callous response to the pandemic", said Marcio Monzane of UNI Americas, the organisation that led the legal action.

"Filing a case with the International Criminal Court is a drastic measure, but Brazilians face an extremely dire and dangerous situation created by Bolsonaro's deliberate decisions," he said.

Related Topics

World ICC Brazil United States July Criminals Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

3 hours ago

Bizinjo calls for arrest of journalist Anwar's mur ..

3 minutes ago

Govt strives to meet SDGs targets through young wo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.