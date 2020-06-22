UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil, Mexico Continue To Report COVID-19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:07 PM

Brazil, Mexico continue to report COVID-19 deaths

Mexico and Brazil on Monday reported additional novel coronavirus-related fatalities

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico and Brazil on Monday reported additional novel coronavirus-related fatalities.

Brazil has reported 641 more deaths from coronavirus over the past day, becoming the second country worldwide with a death toll topping 50,000.

Meanwhile, Mexico reported 1,044 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 21,825.

Brazil's Health Ministry said Monday the overall fatalities have mounted to 50,617, according to public news agency Agencia Brasil.

In the meantime, 17,000 new infections were reported over the past day, taking the nationwide case-count to over 1.08 million.

Brazil is one of the world's hardest-hit regions due to the virus, and now in second place after the US in the death toll.

In Mexico, 5,343 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 180,545, said the Health Ministry.

Recoveries have reached 135,279, it added.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 468,000 people worldwide, with more than 8.96 million confirmed cases and close to 4.43 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia China Brazil Mexico March December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

22 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

22 COVID-19 patients under treatment in General Ho ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over death of nurse

3 minutes ago

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

1 hour ago

KP govt to provide 'Sehet Insaf Card' to all: Jhag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.