Brazil, Mexico Register More Virus-related Fatalities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Brazil, Mexico register more virus-related fatalities

Brazil on Tuesday reported 692 new fatalities from the coronavirus, while Mexico saw 473 deaths over the past 24 hours

BUENOS AIRES / ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil on Tuesday reported 692 new fatalities from the coronavirus, while Mexico saw 473 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil now stands at 58,314, and the number of cases has reached 1,368,195, with 24,052 additions since Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

With over 275,000 cases and nearly 14,400 deaths, Brazil's most populous city, Sao Paulo, remains the hardest-hit area of the country.

The death toll in Mexico reached 27,121, with 473 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of cases surged to 220,657, with 3,805 additions over the past 24 hours.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 505,500 people worldwide, with over 10.3 million confirmed cases and more than 5.23 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

