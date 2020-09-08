Brazil, Mexico report more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reported 310 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while Mexico saw 223 more deaths over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Monday

In Brazil, the third worst-hit country in the world after India with highest number of infections, the death toll reached 126,960, while confirmed cases to date surpassed 4.14 million with 10,273 new infections.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, over 3.35 million people have so far recovered from the virus in the Latin American country.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

While the government has been accused of not doing enough to stem the spread of the virus, Vice President Hamilton Mourao has defended its handling and instead blamed a lack of discipline among Brazilians for the failure of social distancing measures.

Brazil's vibrant financial hub of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, is the country's most-affected region.

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 67,781 virus-related deaths, with 223 additions over the past day.

With health authorities registering 3,486 more positive tests, total cases in the country rose to 637,509. As many as 446,715 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to official numbers.

The first infection in Mexico was registered on Feb. 28 and the first fatality on March 19.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 892,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 27.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 18.16 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.