Brazil Names Greek-flagged Tanker As Top Suspect In Oil Spills
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:55 PM
A Greek-flagged tanker is the main suspect in oil spills that have been appearing off the coast of Brazil for two months, the defense ministry said Friday
The oil began appearing in early September and has been seen along a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) stretch of the northeastern Atlantic coast.
Separately, police raided the offices of a company linked to the owners of the ship, Federal police said.