UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Names Greek-flagged Tanker As Top Suspect In Oil Spills

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:55 PM

Brazil names Greek-flagged tanker as top suspect in oil spills

A Greek-flagged tanker is the main suspect in oil spills that have been appearing off the coast of Brazil for two months, the defense ministry said Friday

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A Greek-flagged tanker is the main suspect in oil spills that have been appearing off the coast of Brazil for two months, the defense ministry said Friday.

The oil began appearing in early September and has been seen along a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) stretch of the northeastern Atlantic coast.

Separately, police raided the offices of a company linked to the owners of the ship, Federal police said.

Related Topics

Police Company Oil Brazil September

Recent Stories

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

4 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

6 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

23 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

35 minutes ago

Governor thanks Prime Minister for visiting, inaug ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.