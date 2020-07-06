UrduPoint.com
Brazil Now Has Over 1.6 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 1.6 million with more than 26,000 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry reports.

There are now a total of 1,603,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil. In the past 24 hours, 26,051 new cases and 602 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, according to Sunday health ministry data. Brazil's total coronavirus death toll stands at 64,867.

On Saturday, Brazil registered nearly 38,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a thousand new deaths from COVID-19. On Friday, Brazil reported 42,223 new coronavirus cases and 1,290 new coronavirus-related fatalities.

Brazil has seen a weekly rise of around 7,000 COVID-19 fatalities, which is the same increase as that of the previous seven-day period. More than 906,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the country's health ministry.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 129,800 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases).

