Brazil Opens Its Market For Russian Beef, Beef Products - Russian Agriculture Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Brazil has opened its market for Russian beef and beef products, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Brazil has opened its market for Russian beef and beef products, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the bilateral meeting of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply's Secretariat for Plants and Animals Protection, a veterinary certificate has been signed for exporting beef and beef products.

With this certificate, exports from the Russian Federation to Brazil can start immediately," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

As of now, only the Bryansk Meat Company has the right to export beef and beef products to Brazil, after undergoing a check by Brazilian inspectors.

