UrduPoint.com

Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International Organizations - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International Organizations - Foreign Minister

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca has opposed initiatives aimed at terminating or suspending Russia's membership in international organizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca has opposed initiatives aimed at terminating or suspending Russia's membership in international organizations.

"We see a growing number of initiatives in various international organizations, including those of a technical nature, to terminate or suspend Russia's membership. Brazil has been clearly against these initiatives in accordance with its traditional principles in support of multilateralism and international law," Franca told the parliament, as quoted by Brazil's R7 television network.

At the moment, the main concern is to ensure the full-fledged work of the G20, the WTO and the UN food and Agriculture Organization, Franca said, adding that in order for these organizations to function, all countries must participate, including Russia.

The US President Joe Biden, at a press conference in Brussels, advocated for the ejection of Russia from the G20.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Parliament Agriculture Brussels Franca Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Brazil February TV All From

Recent Stories

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

8 minutes ago
 Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon take Australia close to s ..

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon take Australia close to series win on final day

13 minutes ago
 Fraudster agents involved in deductions from Kafal ..

Fraudster agents involved in deductions from Kafalat payments to be dealt strict ..

21 seconds ago
 Kremlin on Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use by Russia: ..

Kremlin on Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use by Russia: Moscow Never Breached Int'l C ..

23 seconds ago
 PTI's Sindh caravan departs for Islamabad to atten ..

PTI's Sindh caravan departs for Islamabad to attend Amr bil Maroof jalsa

24 seconds ago
 UK Issues Over 20,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees ..

UK Issues Over 20,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees - Home Office

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>