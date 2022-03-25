Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International Organizations - Foreign Minister

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca has opposed initiatives aimed at terminating or suspending Russia's membership in international organizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca has opposed initiatives aimed at terminating or suspending Russia's membership in international organizations.

"We see a growing number of initiatives in various international organizations, including those of a technical nature, to terminate or suspend Russia's membership. Brazil has been clearly against these initiatives in accordance with its traditional principles in support of multilateralism and international law," Franca told the parliament, as quoted by Brazil's R7 television network.

At the moment, the main concern is to ensure the full-fledged work of the G20, the WTO and the UN food and Agriculture Organization, Franca said, adding that in order for these organizations to function, all countries must participate, including Russia.

The US President Joe Biden, at a press conference in Brussels, advocated for the ejection of Russia from the G20.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.