Brazil Partially Closes Border With Venezuela Over Coronavirus Fears: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Brazil partially closed its border with Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic, only maintaining the flow of goods between the two countries, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro said on Wednesday

BUENOS-AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) - Brazil partially closed its border with Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic, only maintaining the flow of goods between the two countries, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro said on Wednesday.

"Considering the inability of the Venezuelan dictatorial regime to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Brazilian government will adopt restrictive measures on the border with Venezuela, in order to guarantee the safety and health of our people, especially in the northern region of the country," Bolsanaro wrote on Twitter.

The restrictions will remain in place for 15 days, at which point they will be reviewed, Bolsanaro added.

Brazil, alongside Colombia, is the Primary destination for Venezuelan refugees fleeing economic hardship and unemployment in Venezuela, a fact that has irked the right-wing, anti-immigrant president.

Brazil currently counts more than 350 coronavirus infection cases, about ten times the number of cases in Venezuela.

