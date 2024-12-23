Brazil Plane Crash Killed Family Of 10: Authorities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Ten members of a family died early Sunday when their small plane slammed into a commercial district in the city of Gramado in southern Brazil, civil defense authorities said.
Officials had earlier put the death toll at nine.
The plane, a Piper Cheyenne 400 turboprop, was being flown by a businessman named Luiz Claudio Salgueiro Galeazzi, police confirmed to AFP, and the passengers were all family members of his.
The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the nearby city of Canela, striking the chimney of a building and then a house before falling onto a furniture store, the Rio Grande do Sul state security secretariat said in a statement.
An inn was also damaged, it added.
"There are no survivors of the plane," Cleber dos Santos Lima of the state civil police told AFP.
At least 17 people were injured on the ground, two of them seriously, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Gramado is a popular tourist city in Brazil, with a significant influx of visitors during the Christmas season.
Last August, Brazil suffered its worst air tragedy in 17 years, when a twin-engine plane with 62 people aboard crashed in the city of Vinhedo in Sao Paulo state. There were no survivors.
Recent Stories
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
More Stories From World
-
Brazil plane crash killed family of 10: authorities4 minutes ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five4 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated24 minutes ago
-
Mbappe back from 'bottom' as Real Madrid down Sevilla7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated8 hours ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League table8 hours ago