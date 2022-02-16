Brazil Plans to Raise Relations With Russia to New Level - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazil is interested in raising relations with Russia to a higher level based on mutual respect and in accordance with international law, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the parties held the first bilateral meeting in the 2+2 format with foreign and defense ministers of the two countries during an official visit headed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Thank you very much for the opportunity to be here in Russia. We are very glad to take this chance to raise relations between our countries to new heights, especially in the current international situation," Franca said, opening the talks.

He stressed that Brazil intended to develop strategic cooperation with Russia respecting the sovereignty and the norms of international law.