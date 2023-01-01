Brazil Police Detain Man With Explosive Device Trying to Enter Lula Inauguration - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A man carrying an explosive device and a knife, who was trying to enter the inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the capital of Brasilia, was detained by police on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing law enforcers.

Police stopped the individual who was trying to enter an esplanade in Brasilia for the Sunday inauguration, Alan Campos from the capital's military police said.

Lula, 76, won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin. In late December, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil banned the carrying of arms in the country's capital during the swearing-in ceremony of Lula on January 1.