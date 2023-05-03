UrduPoint.com

Brazil Police Raid Bolsonaro's Home, Seize Phone

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Brazil police raid Bolsonaro's home, seize phone

Police in Brazil searched ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's home and seized his cell phone on Wednesday in an investigation into allegations of falsifying Covid-19 vaccination records, an allegation the far-right vaccine skeptic denied

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police in Brazil searched ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's home and seized his cell phone on Wednesday in an investigation into allegations of falsifying Covid-19 vaccination records, an allegation the far-right vaccine skeptic denied.

Bolsonaro, who faced widespread criticism as president for his unorthodox handling of the pandemic, denied faking a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for himself, accusing the authorities of trying to "fabricate" a case against him.

"There was no falsification on my part. None," he told journalists clustered in the garage of his home in Brasilia after the early-morning raid.

"I haven't been vaccinated, period," he said.

"I'm surprised... by the search and seizure operation in an ex-president's home, trying to fabricate a case." Bolsonaro, 68, said police had also seized his cell phone and inspected his family's vaccination records.

The ex-army captain, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, defied expert advice on managing Covid-19, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives in Brazil.

During his presidency, Bolsonaro touted the medication hydroxychloroquine against the disease, despite studies finding it ineffective, and joked the vaccine could "turn you into an alligator." Federal police confirmed they were investigating "the insertion of falsified Covid-19 vaccination data" into the health ministry's electronic vaccination records system, but did not mention Bolsonaro by name.

"The falsified entries, which occurred between November 2021 and December 2022, resulted in the alteration of the true Covid-19 vaccination status of the individuals in question," police said in a statement.

"As a result, the individuals were able to emit vaccination certificates and use them to evade health restrictions put in place by authorities in Brazil and the United States." Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States in December, after losing a bitterly divisive election to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The US requires international air travelers to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, a requirement the White House announced Monday would end on May 11.

The requirement does not apply to foreign government officials.

Bolsonaro said he had not been asked to present proof of vaccination in the United States, where he arrived on December 30 last year -- the second-to-last day of his presidency.

He applied for a six-month visa to remain in the US as a private citizen after the end of his presidential term.

A close ally of US ex-president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro stayed in Orlando, Florida, until late March, snubbing Lula's inauguration on January 1.

- Top aide arrested - Police said they were carrying out 16 search and seizure orders and executing six arrest warrants as part of the operation.

Brazilian media reports said police had arrested a top Bolsonaro aide, army officer Mauro Cid.

Bolsonaro returned to Brazil on March 30, vowing to fight Lula's government in his new job as honorary president of his Liberal Party (PL), but faces numerous legal battles.

He has already faced questioning by federal police in two cases.

One was over accusations of inciting riots inside the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8 by supporters refusing to accept his election loss.

The other was over accusations he tried to illegally keep millions of Dollars worth of diamond jewellery received as a gift from Saudi Arabia during his presidency.

He faces a total of four Supreme Court investigations that could send him to prison, and 16 cases before Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The TSE, which is notably investigating Bolsonaro's unproven claims of fraud in the country's voting system, could strip him of his right to run for office for eight years, taking him out of the 2026 presidential race.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Riots Army Police White House Trump Job Brasilia Superior Orlando Florida Brazil United States Saudi Arabia Tokyo Stock Exchange January March May November December Visa Congress 2019 Family Media From Government Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, S ..

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, Signals Pause in June

11 minutes ago
 RPO inaugurates two driving schools

RPO inaugurates two driving schools

8 minutes ago
 34 criminals arrested during crackdown

34 criminals arrested during crackdown

5 minutes ago
 FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

5 minutes ago
 New US Military Package for Ukraine Valued at $300 ..

New US Military Package for Ukraine Valued at $300Mln - Blinken

5 minutes ago
 Media's role pertinent in shaping democratic count ..

Media's role pertinent in shaping democratic country, political direction: Naz B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.