Brazil posts 7.8 pct unemployment in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Brazil recorded an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent in 2023, down 1.8 percentage points from 2022, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported on Friday.

The unemployed population in 2023 was 8.5 million, 1.8 million less than in 2022, while the employed population hit a record of 100.7 million, up 3.8 percent over 2022.

Unemployment fell in 26 of the country's 27 Federal units last year. The only rise was in the northern state of Roraima, up 1.7 percentage points.