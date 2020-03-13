Brazil President Under Supervision After Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently being monitored by doctors, after his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus after their joint visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.

According to several major Brazilian news outlets, citing a message Wajngarten's wife wrote in a WhatsApp group chat for parents at their children's school, the press secretary tests have come back positive.

CNN has also cited two unnamed sources as confirming that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Given that Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump on Sunday, concerns have emerged online about the US leader's COVID-19 status.

As for Bolsonaro, a leader with far-right views, he has repeatedly denounced the coronavirus outbreak as an exaggeration superficially fired up by mass media, despite Brazil having 31 confirmed cases.