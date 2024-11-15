Brazil Probes Supreme Court Bomb Blasts As 'terrorist Act'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A failed bomb attack on Brazil's Supreme Court is being probed as a "terrorist act" with possible links to an insurrection last year against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the country's police chief said Thursday.
The attempted attack, which happened late Wednesday in the capital Brasilia, came as the country prepares to host leaders including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next Monday and Tuesday.
The man believed to be the sole perpetrator died in the attack when he set off a blast outside the Supreme Court. He was the only casualty.
His body lay on the ground overnight while a bomb squad worked to remove a suspected detonator, before taking away the body early Thursday.
Federal police director Andrei Passos Rodrigues told a Brasilia news conference that the dead man, identified as Francisco Wanderley Luiz, 59, allegedly planned the attack over a long period and had acted alone.
Nevertheless, Rodrigues warned that "this is not an isolated act" and "the extremists are active."
He said the attack could have been a "violent" attempt to overthrow "democratic rule of law."
The day after the attack, the Supreme Court building was surrounded by security fencing.
"Where did we lose the light of our affectionate, joyful and fraternal soul to the darkness of hatred, aggression and violence?" said Luis Roberto Barroso, president of the Brazilian Supreme Court, during a court session.
Luiz was a member of the far-right Liberal Party (PL) of former president Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters in January 2023 sought to violently take control of democratic institutions in Brasilia after Lula's return to power.
Recent Stories
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at Asia-Pacific summit
Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good policy: Fed official
More Stories From World
-
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left2 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court: a check or an enabler of second Trump presidency?2 minutes ago
-
Musk met Iran UN ambassador on defusing tension under Trump: NYT12 minutes ago
-
Trump's top team: firebrands and stalwarts12 minutes ago
-
Trump names vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. to head health dept22 minutes ago
-
Carsley hails England's strength in depth as understudies sink Greece22 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka president's party headed for landslide: early results32 minutes ago
-
European watchdog partially approves new Alzheimer's drug32 minutes ago
-
Xi inaugurates South America's first Chinese-funded port in Peru32 minutes ago
-
'Proud' new World Rugby chief Robinson vows to unify the sport7 hours ago
-
Japan into BJK Cup quarter-finals for first time in 11 years8 hours ago
-
Fritz beats De Minaur to eye ATP Finals last four, Sinner through8 hours ago