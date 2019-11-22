Brazil produces over 841,000 jobs in 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Brazil created 841,589 jobs from January to October, a 6.4-percent increase year-on-year, the Brazilian Ministry of Economy said Thursday.

According to the ministry's labor secretariat, the Brazilian economy generated 70,852 jobs in October, the best figure for the month since 2016. It is the seventh consecutive month in which hiring exceeded layoffs in Brazil.

All eight sectors analyzed by the labor secretariat had positive job growth over the first 10 months of 2019, with the sectors of services, manufacturing and construction creating most employment opportunities.

In parallel with the increasing number of jobs, Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months to September declined by 0.2 percentage point to 11.8 percent, or 12.5 million, from the previous quarter. The rate for the first quarter is 12.7 percent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.