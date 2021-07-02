Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsonaro in alleged vaccine graft case

The office of Brazil's attorney general said Friday it had opened a probe into claims that President Jair Bolsonaro knew about, but failed to report, alleged corruption in the purchase of a coronavirus vaccine

"In a notice this Friday morning, the Attorney General's office informed the Federal Supreme Court of the opening of an investigation into events reported" by three senators, who have formally accused the president of malfeasance.