UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Prosecutors To Probe Claims Against Bolsonaro In Alleged Vaccine Graft Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:44 PM

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsonaro in alleged vaccine graft case

The office of Brazil's attorney general said Friday it had opened a probe into claims that President Jair Bolsonaro knew about, but failed to report, alleged corruption in the purchase of a coronavirus vaccine

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The office of Brazil's attorney general said Friday it had opened a probe into claims that President Jair Bolsonaro knew about, but failed to report, alleged corruption in the purchase of a coronavirus vaccine.

"In a notice this Friday morning, the Attorney General's office informed the Federal Supreme Court of the opening of an investigation into events reported" by three senators, who have formally accused the president of malfeasance.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

1 minute ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

1 minute ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

6 minutes ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

7 minutes ago

'It Reminded Me of 9/11' - Surfside Collapse Witne ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.