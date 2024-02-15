Brazil Quake City Families Seek Justice In Dutch Court
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Residents from a Brazilian city devastated by earthquakes caused by salt mining went to a Dutch court Thursday, seeking justice and compensation they say is impossible in Brazil
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Residents from a Brazilian city devastated by earthquakes caused by salt mining went to a Dutch court Thursday, seeking justice and compensation they say is impossible in Brazil.
Families from Maceio flew to the Netherlands to hear the case against Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem, whose European operations are based in Rotterdam.
Once a city of one million people, life in Maceio has been upended by earthquakes in 2018 attributed to salt mining and subsequent cracks in streets and buildings. The quakes forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
"What we are living now is hell," community leader Alex Da Silva, 42, told AFP.
"The ones who are left in our community are still suffering sinking (of the earth) and shakes today. We are hoping today for justice, to finally get justice," he said.
Braskem says it has offered financial compensation and psychological support to those affected, as well as help moving house.
The firm says it has paid out 3.93 billion reais ($790 million) in compensation and financial aid to more than 18,000 people.
Lawyers for Braskem argued in court that as the settlement had already been agreed in Brazil, the case in the Netherlands was superfluous.
But Martijn van Dam, a lawyer from Dutch firm Lemstra Van Der Korst representing the families, told AFP: "That compensation program is not full compensation.
"It is an attempt of Braskem to settle things cheap and for that very reason, the claimants have brought a claim to the Netherlands to get full compensation."
Representatives for Braskem declined to comment after the hearing.
Recent Stories
WASA starts pre-monsoon measures
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits FIA headquarters
Tribute to Mirza Ghalib on 155th death anniversary
Yakishime: Earth Metamorphosis” exhibition inaugurated at PNCA
SSP Operations commended officials for effective measures during elections
PPHI Sindh inaugurates new Mother and Child Health Center in Mirpurkhas
Keamari police thwarts diesel smuggling
2 brick-kiln owners booked
Steel industry acknowledge Prime Minister for assuring support.
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’
79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’4 minutes ago
-
Philippine landslide death toll rises to 92, search for 36 continues34 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mainly rise, but London flatlines on recession news34 minutes ago
-
Airbus posts 11 percent profit drop for 202335 minutes ago
-
Google boosts Paris's ambition to become Europe's AI epicentre35 minutes ago
-
Microsoft says to invest 3.2 bn euros in AI in Germany55 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard55 minutes ago
-
Cold wave to sweep across China1 hour ago
-
Across China: Museums greet visitors with loong-themed cultural relics1 hour ago
-
Mpox on rise in Cambodia as 12th case confirmed1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over tech share gains1 hour ago
-
China's Chongqing to open new passenger air route to Milan1 hour ago