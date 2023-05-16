Brazil Ready to Join Countries Seeking Settlement in Ukraine - Foreign Minister Vieira

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Brazil is ready to join countries that are in contact with the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to resolve it, and also insists on talks between Moscow and Kiev, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said.

"We just insist that it's necessary to sit down and talk.

We are ready to join other countries that have contact with both sides and promote some kind of discussion that would lead to a ceasefire, would lead to talks about peace," Vieira told CNN.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.