Brazil Ready to Replace Some Food Supplies From Russia, China - Vice President

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Brazil is ready to replace certain supplies from Russia and China on the global food market in the short term, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said.

"I see the window of opportunity for Brazil, because both Russia and China will stop supplying certain basic products that they produce and that we are ready to (replace) in a short period thanks to the work of Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation), to fill this hole that is already being formed in global food security," Mourao told O Globo.

"We are major food producers," he said.