Brazil Recalls Ambassador To Israel: Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement, a diplomatic source told AFP Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries over Israel's war in Gaza

Relations between Brazil and Israel have soured over the conflict, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in February accusing the Israeli government of "genocide."

Israel had previously summoned the South American country's ambassador Frederico Meyer to a meeting at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem, which the Brazilian source said "was a humiliation to which (Meyer) was subjected.

In response, Brazil recalled Meyer for consultations, and in turn summoned Israel's representative in Brasilia.

The source said conditions had not been met for Meyer "to return" to Israel.

The Brazilian representation in Israel in the meantime will be led by diplomat Fabio Farias.

