Brazil Recalls Ambassador To Israel: Diplomatic Source
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement, a diplomatic source told AFP Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries over Israel's war in Gaza
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement, a diplomatic source told AFP Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries over Israel's war in Gaza.
Relations between Brazil and Israel have soured over the conflict, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in February accusing the Israeli government of "genocide."
Israel had previously summoned the South American country's ambassador Frederico Meyer to a meeting at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem, which the Brazilian source said "was a humiliation to which (Meyer) was subjected.
"
In response, Brazil recalled Meyer for consultations, and in turn summoned Israel's representative in Brasilia.
The source said conditions had not been met for Meyer "to return" to Israel.
The Brazilian representation in Israel in the meantime will be led by diplomat Fabio Farias.
rsr/fb/bfm/
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From World
-
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD2 minutes ago
-
Doubts raised over Papua New Guinea landslide toll1 minute ago
-
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation2 hours ago
-
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM3 hours ago
-
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media3 hours ago
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington3 hours ago
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington3 hours ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat3 hours ago
-
'Champion coach' Flick appointed to Barcelona hotseat4 hours ago
-
Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India: weather bureau4 hours ago
-
Rome museum gives stolen artefacts their due4 hours ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim's honesty, tech aid return lost valuables to family4 hours ago