Brazil Recalls Diplomats From Venezuela, Orders Venezuelan Diplomats Out

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Brazil Recalls Diplomats From Venezuela, Orders Venezuelan Diplomats Out

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Brazil recalls 15 employees of its diplomatic missions from Venezuela, according to the government's official newspaper.

By this decision, the Foreign Ministry "suspends" four diplomats and 11 other staffers of the embassy in Caracas and consulates in Ciudad Guayana and Santa Elena de Uaire, the newspaper specified.

The ministry has not commented on the move yet, but national media reported that Venezuelan diplomats in Brazil had been ordered out as well, which may indicate a possible severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recognized Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido as the country's leader back in early 2019, after which relations between Brazil and the Nicolas Maduro government effectively halted.

More Stories From World

